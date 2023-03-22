Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic

Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time to mark your calendars for the Samaritan Foundation’s Thousand Islands Golf Classic fundraiser.

The Foundation’s Dawn Atwood says this year’s proceeds will go to Samaritan’s behavioral health department.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The traditional dinner and auction will be Thursday, June 8. The tournament itself will be Friday, June 9, at the Thousand Islands Country Club on Wellesley Island.

There’s also an online auction. It will be from May 15 through June 8.

Sponsors and golfers are needed, but don’t delay. The tournament typically fills up quickly.

Learn more at samaritanhealth.com/golf. You can also call 315-785-5745.

