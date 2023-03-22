Observing Month of the Military Child early

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - April will be the Month of the Military Child. Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division leaders signed a proclamation on post this week.

The Department of Defense started this in 1986 to thank children of service members for their service and sacrifices and to draw attention to programs that support military youth.

Commander of the 10th Mountain Division, Major General Gregory Anderson will be deployed when April begins so he wanted to sign the proclamation now and thank those who support military families.

