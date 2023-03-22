Observing Month of the Military Child early

April will be the Month of the Military Child. Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division leaders...
April will be the Month of the Military Child. Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division leaders signed a proclamation on post this week.(Fort Drum)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - April will be the Month of the Military Child. Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division leaders signed a proclamation on post this week.

The Department of Defense started this in 1986 to thank children of service members for their service and sacrifices and to draw attention to programs that support military youth.

Commander of the 10th Mountain Division, Major General Gregory Anderson will be deployed when April begins so he wanted to sign the proclamation now and thank those who support military families.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown landlord Ed Smalls expresses his frustration at a city council meeting over damage...
Watertown landlords express frustration over tenant damage
Watertown landlord Ed Smalls expresses his frustration at a city council meeting over damage...
Watertown landlord prepared to stop investing in Watertown, cites squatting, drugs
Local attorney involved as judges hear gun case against NY’s concealed carry law
Jefferson County Sheriff
Sheriff’s deputy injured in crash while driving to emergency call
Fire consumes an Ogdensburg home and 2 vehicles.
Fire engulfs garage, vehicles in Ogdensburg

Latest News

Jefferson County Sheriff
Sheriff’s deputy released from hospital after crash
File photo of St. Lawrence Seaway
St. Lawrence Seaway opens for season
Barn fire on Little Bow Road in the town of Gouverneur
Fire destroys barn in town of Gouverneur
Career Day at Beaver River Central School
Exploring careers at Beaver River Central School