Peter E. McIntosh, 73, of Talcville

Peter E. McIntosh, age 73, of Talcville, NY passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Albany Medical Center Hospital. (Funeral Home)

TALCVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Peter E. McIntosh, age 73, of Talcville, NY passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Albany Medical Center Hospital.

There will be a graveside service for Peter on Friday, April 7th at 1:00 p.m. at the Fullerville Cemetery in Gouverneur. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Peter was born on July 11, 1949 in Gouverneur to the late Theodore Q. and Margaret E. (Rice) McIntosh. He attended Hermon Dekalb Central School. Over the years, Pete worked all over doing various different jobs. He retired from working at the Heleva Good Cheese Company in Newark, NY.

Pete enjoyed being with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He loved his cat; watching television, especially wrestling and he enjoyed being a collector of various things.

Surviving are three brothers, Cornelius Rice, James McIntosh and Douglas McIntosh. Peter is predeceased by his parents and three brothers, David McIntosh, Steven McIntosh and Lawrence McIntosh.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.