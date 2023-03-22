Play ball! Syracuse Mets season starts in 2 weeks

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The countdown to opening day is underway for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets. The New York Mets’ top affiliate is ready for another season of professional baseball.

The Syracuse Mets open up their schedule at home on Tuesday, April 4, against Rochester.

For general manager Jason Smorol, there’s always anticipation for the season ahead.

For the season as a whole, there are a whole bunch of great promotions that the fans look forward to.

For folks at Fort Drum, Military Appreciation is not just one day, but every home game.

Smorol spends a lot of time in the north country at the family cottage. He loves inviting the north country down to take in a game.

For more information on tickets, go online to syracusemets.com or give them a call at 315-474-7833.

