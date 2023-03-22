Ronald W. Schofell, 68, of Potsdam

Ronald W. Schofell, 68, a resident of Mayfield Drive, Potsdam passed away early Tuesday morning, March 21, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Ronald W. Schofell, 68, a resident of Mayfield Drive, Potsdam, and formerly of Sissonville Road, will be held during the week of August 6th in the Pine Hill Cemetery, Eel Weir, Oswegatchie. Mr. Schofell passed away early Tuesday morning, March 21, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Ronald is survived by his son, Patrick Schofell, Daughter-in-law Elizabeth and granddaughter Keron of Morristown, TN; as well as two sisters, Kathryn Sheldon (Schofell) and Pamela Schofell. Ronald was pre-deceased by his parents and a sister Beverly Schofell.

Born in Ogdensburg, NY on November 28, 1954 to the late Alden Schofell and Vivian Shoen Schofell, he graduated from Heuvelton High School. Ronald worked as a cook and caterer at St. Lawrence university for over 37 years, retiring in 2009. In his free time, Ronald enjoyed cooking for friends and visiting local eateries. Memorial donations in Ronald’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

