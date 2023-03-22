Samaritan honors longtime physician

Samaritan Lifetime Achievement Award
By Brendan Straub
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center honored one of its own Tuesday evening.

Dr. Maja Lundborg-Gray was awarded the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes a Samaritan physician for their leadership and service to the north country.

Lundborg-Gray has been part of Samaritan’s medical staff since 1998, currently serving as the medical director of the emergency department.

She says in her everyday tasks, there is nothing more humbling than helping those in her own community.

“We all enjoy helping those in need and really it is an exciting field because you get to interact with every aspect of the hospital,” she said, “so that part is exciting for me, and interact with EMS.”

Since 2013, Lundborg-Gray has also served as medical director for Watertown, Seneca Falls, and Potsdam LifeNet of New York bases.

