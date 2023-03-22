Sheriff’s deputy released from hospital after crash

TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy who was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon has been released from the hospital.

Officials said Deputy Jamie Taylor was taken to Samaritan Medical Center after his patrol car was struck by an SUV.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Routes 342 and 11 in the town of LeRay.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Taylor was driving his marked patrol car on Route 342. Officials said the car’s lights and siren were on as Taylor was on his way to an emergency call.

According to officials, the SUV’s driver, 20-year-old Jakeline Garcia of Calcium, apparently failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and struck the patrol car on the passenger side.

No charges have been filed.

