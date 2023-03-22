Shrek & Donkey coming to Belleville Henderson stage

"Shrek The Musical" at Belleville Henderson
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Shrek The Musical” is coming to Belleville Henderson.

Jared Bast plays Shrek and Kenneth Zehr is Donkey in the musical adaptation of the popular animated movies.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Performances are Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, at the Belleville Henderson auditorium.

Curtain times are 7 p.m. both nights, with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $7 and will be available at the door.

