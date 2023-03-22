St. Lawrence Seaway opens for season

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence Seaway is open for the season.

Icebreakers have been in the channel, clearing the way for ships to navigate from Montreal to Lake Ontario.

The first bulk carrier into the seaway was the Captain Henry Jackman, entering at Montreal and making its way to Lake Ontario.

A few other bulk carriers soon followed and are in the channel Wednesday.

Between 2021 and 2022, yearly tonnage shipped through the seaway decreased by 5 percent but overall vessel traffic increased by 2.4 percent.

