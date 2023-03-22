Tuesday’s fire in Ogdensburg ruled accidental

Ogdensburg fire destroys garage, three vehicles
Ogdensburg fire destroys garage, three vehicles(Edwin Fisher)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Someone working on a vehicle.” That’s what touched off Tuesday’s fire on Washington Street in Ogdensburg, according to the city’s fire chief.

Flames, heavy smoke and multiple explosions destroyed a garage and 3 vehicles.

Firefighters from Ogdensburg, Morristown, and Heuvelton were called to the scene at around 3 p.m. and kept the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Kevin Shaver owned the garage.

“I’m glad the family is safe. My two dogs and six puppies, they’re all safe and I want to thank the Ogdensburg Fire Department for what they helped me with,” he said.

“Our collective fire investigation team, which is comprised of city police and city firefighters, determined it to be accidental in nature as a result of someone working on a vehicle,” said Ogdensburg Fire Chief Kenneth Stull.

Shaver says flames stretched nearly 12 feet to his home and damaged his attic, but firefighters were able to stop it from doing significant damage.

