4 running for Watertown school board seats

(MGN)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two current members of the Watertown City School District’s board of education won’t run for reelection and at least 4 people have picked up petitions to run for those seats.

According to the school, board president Jason Harrington and member Maria Mesires won’t run for reelection.

Harrington says he had 4 good years on the board and doesn’t think one person should be on the board for too long. He says he’s encouraged there are new people with new ideas who want to run for the school board.

Meanwhile, 4 people have picked up petitions. They are Tina Fluno, Milly Smith, Amy Horton and Kelly Bragger.

They need to return the petitions by April 26 with 100 signatures in order to become a candidate.

The election comes up in May.

