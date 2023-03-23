Arnold Joseph Isidore O’Reilly, “Arnie”, “AO”, 82, of Clayton

Arnold Joseph Isidore O’Reilly, “Arnie”, “AO”, 82, Clayton and winter resident of Orlando, FL since 2000, passed away peacefully in Orlando, FL with his wife Ann and granddaughter, Emily O’Reilly by his side on March 17th, 2023. (Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Arnold Joseph Isidore O’Reilly, “Arnie”, “AO”, 82, Clayton and winter resident of Orlando, FL since 2000, passed away peacefully in Orlando, FL with his wife Ann and granddaughter, Emily O’Reilly by his side on March 17th, 2023.

Arnie was born in Maniwaki, Quebec on February 15, 1941, son of Michael and Emilee Rivet O’Reilly. He graduated from Bosco High School, received his Bachelor of Art degree majoring in French from St Lawrence University (Class of 1965) where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and their Varsity Hockey team. He was a fierce hockey competitor all 4 years and was named Second Team All-ECAC in 1963-1964. He was even drafted by the NY Rangers. He received his Masters of Education degree from Potsdam State University. On April 11, 1966, he married the love of his life, Ann L. Breitner at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg, NY with Fr. Ed Kulakowski officiating.

Arnie was a French teacher for 1000 Islands Central School and retired in 1996 after 31 years of service at the school. He was a beloved golf coach for 28 years. He was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Clayton and Blessed Trinity Church in Orlando. He served on the St. Mary’s Parish Council and was a 3rd Degree Knight serving for the Knights of Columbus Council 350. He was a member of the Clayton Lion’s Club from 1965-1980, an organizer and starter for the Clayton Christmas Parade (for over 50 years), and a volunteer for the Clayton Food Pantry and the Paynter Senior Center.

Arnie was very involved in golf and hockey. He was an official for Northern Ice Hockey Officials Association (NIHOA) and a USA Hockey Official. He was a Referee Assignor for 30 years for Clayton Minor Hockey and was the Referee in Chief in the Clayton Area. Although fate intervened and made him hang up his ice skates, he continued to become a stellar golfer over the years by playing in leagues and tournaments in both the Clayton and Orlando areas until the very end.

As active as Arnie was with his garden, his sports, and his community service commitments, nothing was more important to him than his family. He treasured time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandson, and making frequent trips to Canada to spend time with his family there. He surely was the family rock and lit up every room he entered with his big, easy smile and wonderful contagious laugh. Life was to be enjoyed, and he lived his life fully with an abundance of love and joy. It was impossible to not be happy in his presence.

He will be missed tremendously by so many. Along with his wife of 57 years, Ann, Arnie is survived by his daughter Alynda Ann Haycock, (Dan), and their 2 children, Cayla (Tyler) Hutteman (Rochester) and Dr. Gabriella (Bob) Owens (Brownville); his son Shawn Patrick Arnold O’Reilly, (Lisa) and their 3 children, Megan, Emily, and Andrew (Syracuse); great grandson Lukkas (Rochester); 4 sisters, Linda Charbonneau, Gatineau, Canada, and Stella Richard, Noreen O’Reilly and husband Paul LaFrance, and Gail O’Reilly and husband Roland Sequin, all from Maniwaki, Canada; 2 sister-in-laws, Marie-Paule Lauriault and Louise Chalifour, both of Gatineau; and many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with his parents, Arnie was predeceased by 3 brothers, Francis, Ambrose, and Lawrence O’Reilly, sister-in-law, Monique Leduc, and 2 brother-in-laws, Garry Charbonneau and Nelson Richard.

His funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 3rd at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church followed by a burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, in Clayton NY. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.Cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arnie’s name may be made to Thousand Islands Youth Hockey Association, PO Box 278, Clayton, New York 13624 or Clayton Food Pantry, c/o St. Mary’s Church, 521 James St., Clayton, NY 13624.

