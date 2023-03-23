Edward F. “Ned” Martelle, Jr., 76, of Henderson

Published: Mar. 23, 2023
HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Edward F. “Ned” Martelle, Jr., 76, Henderson, passed away Thursday morning, March 23rd, 2023

at St. Joseph’s  Hospital in Syracuse where he was a patient.

Among his survivors are his wife Gretchen, three sons Edward III, William and Charles, 8 grandchildren and a sister Louise Darragh.

The funeral will be 1pm Monday, March 27th at the Henderson United Methodist Church with Pastor Sally Bouyea officiating.  Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Wellesley Island later in the spring.  Calling hours are Sunday, March 26th from 1 pm - 4 pm at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville and Monday from 11 am until the time of the service at 1pm at the Henderson Church.

A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

Online condolences may be made online at www.carpenterstoodley.com.

