Filling 900 eggs for Easter egg hunt

By Chad Charette
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - With Easter just weeks away, Fort Drum is getting some help gearing up for the holiday - 900 eggs worth of help to be exact.

Members of the ARC and Upstate Cerebral Palsy teamed up with soldiers at the American Legion in Lowville.

Their goal: fill up 900 Easter eggs with candy in preparation for Fort Drum’s Easter egg hunt.

On Thursday, the groups managed to fill half the order and they’re set to finish the rest before noon Friday.

Lieutenant Colonel Sean Stapler of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade is overseeing the project.

“It’s always just a great opportunity getting to work with our Lowville American Legion counterparts, Post 162. Just a phenomenal organization. It’s been nothing but a great partner since I came into command last summer. Really working with us consistently to bring in our counterparts from those soldiers in Fort Drum down to Lowville,” he said.

Fort Drum’s egg hunt will be held on April 7.

