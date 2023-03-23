Gisele Bündchen talks about divorce from Tom Brady

This combination of photos shows Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen modeling the Colcci...
This combination of photos shows Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen modeling the Colcci Summer collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 15, 2015, left, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, on Sept. 18, 2021, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Andre Penner, left, and Jonathan Bachman)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gisele Bündchen said the end of her marriage to Tom Brady was like “death and a rebirth.”

The fashion model opened up about the couple’s relationship in Vanity Fair.

Bündchen said she didn’t leave Brady because he decided to play football for one more season.

She described it as “one piece of a much bigger puzzle.”

Over the years, Bündchen said they grew apart and wanted different things.

Bündchen and Brady were married for 13 years.

They have two children together.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown landlord Ed Smalls expresses his frustration at a city council meeting over damage...
Watertown landlord prepared to stop investing in Watertown, cites squatting, drugs
Local attorney involved as judges hear gun case against NY’s concealed carry law
Thomas Russell
“I love it,” says homeless man of Watertown’s new temporary housing facility
A newborn was abandoned outside of a Massachusetts home.
Newborn abandoned in the cold outside of Massachusetts home, police say
Fire consumes an Ogdensburg home and 2 vehicles.
Fire engulfs garage, vehicles in Ogdensburg

Latest News

Deadly attacks are seen in two Ukrainian cities.
Ukraine: Russia attacks cities
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are seen hanging in a drying room at...
Crackdown proposed for illegal pot shops in New York
Maple Weekend, part 2
Maple Weekend, part 2 coming up
FILE - This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk