Lewis County set to boost weight limits for off-road vehicles
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County is poised to change its traffic laws, opening the door for side-by-sides and utility terrain vehicles to become road legal.

The resolution, passed on Tuesday by the Legislature’s general services committee, amends the county’s vehicle and traffic law.

The changes would allow for an increased maximum weight of all-terrain vehicles up to 2,000 pounds.

The increased weight limit lets bigger ATVs, side-by-sides, and UTVs to be registered for road use.

“This is something that’s been needed to happen in New York state for a long time, being able to register those heavier UTVs,” District 4 Legislator Ian Gilbert said. “Regardless of what goes on in the county, this is something that New York state has fallen behind on.”

The committee’s vote was unanimous.

