Man with 2 drunk driving convictions charged with DWI

TOWN OF PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - A 37-year-old St. Lawrence County man with two prior drunk driving convictions has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Andrew Burwell of the town of Hermon on Wednesday in connection with a three-vehicle crash that happened more than a month ago.

Officials said the crash occurred on County Route 29 in the Town of Pierrepont on February 12.

During the investigation, officials said Burwell was intoxicated and refused to provide a blood sample to determine his blood alcohol content.

He was charged with:

Driving While Intoxicated (D Felony - 2 Prior Convictions)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree (E Felony)

Operating a Motor Vehicle Without an Ignition Interlock Device (Misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor)

Consumption of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle (Violation)

Failure to Keep Right (Violation)

Burwell was arraigned in Pierrepont Town Court and released. His drivers license was revoked.

