Maple Weekend, part 2 coming up

Another Maple Weekend
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the second of two Maple Weekends.

Michele Ledoux is executive director of Lewis County Cornell Cooperative Extension. She says people can experience both traditional and modern sugar houses.

This half of Maple Weekend is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26.

There’s a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. both days at the International Maple Museum Centre in Croghan.

You can see a schedule and a list of participating maple producers at mapleweekend.com.

