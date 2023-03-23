Maple Weekend, part 2 coming up

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the second of two Maple Weekends.

Michele Ledoux is executive director of Lewis County Cornell Cooperative Extension. She says people can experience both traditional and modern sugar houses.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

This half of Maple Weekend is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26.

There’s a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. both days at the International Maple Museum Centre in Croghan.

You can see a schedule and a list of participating maple producers at mapleweekend.com.

