Marguerite (Jonesy) Brown, 96, formerly of Watertown

Marguerite (Jonesy) Brown, 96 formerly of DeLand, Fl and Watertown NY; died peacefully at her home on March 23, 2023 under the care of her two daughters Cathy and Cindy and Hospice of Jefferson County.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Marguerite (Jonesy) Brown, 96 formerly of DeLand, Fl and Watertown NY; died peacefully at her home on March 23, 2023 under the care of her two daughters Cathy and Cindy and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Marguerite was born on May 1,1926 in the Town of Worth, NY to the late Ora James Bice and Gladys M (O’Conner) Bice and attended local schools in Worth Center and Adams.

She worked at various jobs and retired from the State of New York OGS in 1985.

On May 26,1951 she married Floyd A Jones Sr of Watertown, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Adams by Rev T. Walter Cleary. Floyd brought to the marriage 2 sons Floyd A. Jones Jr and William H Jones. Marguerite brought in a son Willard J Bice. Together they had 3 children Thomas A, Cathy E. and Cindy M. Floyd passed away in January 1970. Marguerite married James J. Brown of Canada and Watertown in Indian Rocks Beach Fl in July 1985; he died in April 2012.

Marguerite is survived by children Willard J Bice, Thomas A (Sally) Jones, Cathy E Carr (Donald) and Cindy M VanAlstyne (Richard). Grandchildren: Terri Carr of Parishville, Casey (VanAlstyne) Walters (Robert) of DeLand Fl, Terry M Jones (Georgette) of Clayton, Scott Jones (Sara), Sarah Jones Woodrow (Kirk), Michael Jones, Steven Jones, Allen Jones, Adrian Jones and Jamie Jones of New York and Florida. Great-Grandchildren- Arnold J Higgins 3rd, Alexis M Higgins, Luci J Walters, Brandon Jones, Crystal Jones, Lance Goodrow and Alayna Goodrow. Great-Great Granddaughter, Savannah Rae Higgins. Daughters in law Janet (Davis) Jones and Donna (Parker Jones) Partridge.

Brother: James N (Nancy) Bice, Worth. Sisters: Sandra J Piddock (Reggie) Worth and Jennie M Carr (Victor) Glen Park.

She was predeceased by her parents Ora J. and Gladys M. four brothers, Daniel T, (Delores) Robert O (Pete) (Jean) and Richard D (Dick) (Virginia) and John H. along with three Sisters: Betty Robbins (Henry P), June (Norma) Bice and Joan Bice. Two sons Floyd A Jones (Janet) and William H Jones (Janet) and son in law Richard VanAlstyne.

Marguerite enjoyed traveling across Canada and the US with James and trips to Hawaii and Germany and more than 40 cruises with daughters, Cathy and Cindy and granddaughters Alexis, Casey and great- granddaughter Luci. She also enjoyed sewing and gardening.

Per Marguerites wishes there will be no calling hours or services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Hospice of Jefferson County.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

