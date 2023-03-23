Mary Lou Gerloff ,79, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary Lou Gerloff ,79, of Watertown, passed away March 22, 2023 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Rome, NY.

Mary Lou was born March 24, 1943 in Watertown, daughter of William P. and Doris M. (Nellis) Hanby. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1961. She then later graduated from the Watertown School of Commerce.

On November 26, 1980 she married Frederick W. Gerloff in Watertown.

Mary Lou retired in 2010 from Calander’s Pharmacy in the Medical Arts Building where worked as a bookkeeper. Previously, Mary Lou worked in banking for over twenty-eight years. She was previously employed with Jefferson National Bank and Watertown Savings Bank. She also worked at the New York Air Brake Company. Mary Lou was a Girl Scout Leader and volunteered for many school activities when her daughter was growing up. She enjoyed knitting and always loved to try out a new craft. She loved live music and dancing, and won several dance contests throughout her life. She especially loved the Twist, and friends will fondly remember Mary Lou pulling them onto the dance floor to Twist with her. Mary Lou made friends wherever she went, and will be remembered for her beautiful smile.

Surviving besides her husband Fred, is her daughter, Erica Wade-Loop (Brian Loop), Liverpool, NY, and two grandchildren, Amelia and Carter. Her sister Kay Ann died in 1979.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, March 29th from 3-6pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will be Thursday, March 30th at 10 am in Glenwood Cemetery, all are welcome.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, or a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

