New IHC coach a familiar face in Frontier League lacrosse
By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Immaculate Heart girls’ lacrosse team welcomes a new coach for the 2023 season. She’s a coach who’s familiar with Frontier League lacrosse.

The Lady Cavaliers are starting a new era with former Watertown High School and Lock Haven University player Lauren Girardi taking over as coach.

Girardi is not far removed from being a high school player herself.

Girardi is excited about the opportunity to coach at Immaculate Heart.

Immaculate Heart is working out on the parking lot of the Ives Street school. Until the fields dry out, the Lady Cavs have to make do for practice.

As far as the talent level of this year’s team,Girardi is optimistic with this group.

Lauren Girardi is looking to make her mark on IHC girls’ lacrosse.

Wednesday’s local sports

Men’s college lacrosse

Clarkson 13, SUNY Plattsburgh 5

SUNY Canton 24, Cazenovia 3

St. Lawrence 14, Western New England 9

Women’s college lacrosse

Hartwick 13, SUNY Canton 12

College baseball

St. Lawrence 2, Union 1

St. Lawrence 8, Union 5

Utica 13, SUNY Canton 12

Utica 6, SUNY Canton 2

