North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council offers help with insurance renewal

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Do you have health insurance through Medicaid, Child Health Plus or Essential Plan? If you do, you’ll have to begin renewing your coverage.

The North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council can help you do that.

The council’s Anne Garno and Andrea Nolder appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch their interview above.

The Public Health Emergency is coming to an end which means people will have to begin renewing their Medicaid, Child Health Plus, and Essential Plan insurance coverage.

NCPPC says people should make sure contact information is up to date on the Marketplace so they get all notifications.

The first group of people that will have to renew have insurance coverage that ends at the end of June.

That group can renew between May 16 and June 15 for July 1 coverage. If they start the process later, they may have a lapse in coverage.

People will have to provide proof of household size and income.

If they no longer qualify for the same plan, NCPPC can help them choose a new plan.

In addition, Managed Medicaid will no longer cover prescription drugs at pharmacies beginning on April 1.

People must use their NY State Benefit card when getting prescriptions. If people have lost their card, NCPPC can help them order a new one.

For more information, call 315-788-8533.

