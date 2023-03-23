Owner of Watertown Daily Times selling 4 publications

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Johnson Newspaper Corporation, which owns the Watertown Daily Times, is selling four publications.

Corporation President Alec Johnson said there’s an agreement to sell the Batavia Daily News, Livingston County News, Oswego County News, and the Oswego Shopper for an undisclosed amount of money.

The publications will be purchased by Sample News Group.

Johnson said his corporation and Sample expect to close the deal on Oswego County News and Oswego Shopper next week.

He said the Batavia Daily News and Livingston County News sale will be completed “hopefully by May.”

Johnson said the corporation is selling the publications so it can focus its attention on its north country publications.

“We’re committed to the north country as we have been for four generations,” he said.

The Johnson Newspaper Corporation owns the Watertown Daily Times, nny360.com, Lowville’s Journal & Republican, Massena’s Courier Observer, the Ogdensburg Journal, the Malone Telegram, and the St. Lawrence Plaindealer.

