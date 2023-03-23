Public hearing set for replacing Brownville bridge

Brownville bridge
Brownville bridge(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There’s a public hearing set for Thursday night about replacing the bridge on Route 12E over the Black River in Brownville.

A new span will be built about a half-mile from the existing bridge, which will be torn down.

A utility structure will be put in its place and Bridge Street in the village will be abandoned.

The state Department of Transportation will hold the public hearing at General Brown High School at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

DOT representatives will provide information and answer questions about the project. People will be given the opportunity to express their views or concerns about the project.

