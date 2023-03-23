A rainy day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain moved into the north country early this morning.

It will be mostly concentrated in the morning and could be heavy at times. Showers will become more intermittent in the afternoon.

It could be foggy in spots, and it will likely become breezy in Lewis County’s Tug Hill region. Winds could gust to 35 mph.

Highs will range from the mid-40s to around 50.

It dries out during the evening and overnight. Lows will be around 30.

Friday will be cooler and drier. It will be partly cloudy with highs around 40.

It stays in the low 40s on Saturday and Sunday. There’s a chance of rain and snow on Saturday and rain is likely on Sunday.

There’s a 40% chance of mixed precipitation on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 40s both days.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

