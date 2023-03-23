Robert K. Sammons, 82, Greene, NY, passed away Saturday, March 18th, 2023. (Funeral Home)

GREENE, New York (WWNY) - Robert K. Sammons, 82, Greene, NY, passed away Saturday, March 18th, 2023.

Services will be held later in the spring at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville with the day and time to be announced. Burial will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Mannsville.

He is survived by his wife Barbara; his sister-in-law Marsha Sammons, Florida, a niece Shellie Halstead; several cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Larry,

Robert was born in Syracuse, a son to Robert and Janet Hughs Sammons. He graduated from Mannsville Manor High School and the Forestry school (ESF) at Syracuse University. Following his education he joined the US Air Force on January 5th, 1967, and was honorable discharged with the rank of Captain on July 23rd, 1971.

Robert went to work of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in Fairbanks, Alaska as an air traffic controller, He later transferred to the Broome County Airport in Binghamton as an air traffic controller retiring in the early 2000′s.

Robert married Barbara Hornbacher December 26th, 1964 at the DeWitt Community Church, DeWitt, NY.

Mr. Sammons held his private pilots license and flew his Cessna 180 aircraft. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the organization for spay and neutering pets at CNY SNAP, 17 Salisbury St., Cortland, NY 13045.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.