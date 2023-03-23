School bus monitor dies in Oswego County crash

NEW HAVEN, New York (WWNY) - An Oswego County woman has died following a crash between a school bus she was a passenger on and a pickup truck.

State police say 63-year-old Theresa Steele was a bus monitor on a Mexico Academy Central School bus when it failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into the path of the pickup.

It happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of county routes 1 and 6 in the town of New Haven.

Steele suffered severe head injuries and was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where she died.

The bus driver, 69-year-old Mark Vosseller of Fulton, was taken to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was ticketed for failure to yield at a stop sign.

The driver of the pickup, 45-year-old Jonathan Duval of Mexico, was also taken to Upstate, where he was treated and released.

Troopers say there were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

Their investigation is continuing.

