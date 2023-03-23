School bus monitor dies in Oswego County crash

An Oswego County school bus monitor is dead following a crash between the bus she was on and a...
An Oswego County school bus monitor is dead following a crash between the bus she was on and a pickup truck.(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, New York (WWNY) - An Oswego County woman has died following a crash between a school bus she was a passenger on and a pickup truck.

State police say 63-year-old Theresa Steele was a bus monitor on a Mexico Academy Central School bus when it failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into the path of the pickup.

It happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of county routes 1 and 6 in the town of New Haven.

Steele suffered severe head injuries and was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where she died.

The bus driver, 69-year-old Mark Vosseller of Fulton, was taken to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was ticketed for failure to yield at a stop sign.

The driver of the pickup, 45-year-old Jonathan Duval of Mexico, was also taken to Upstate, where he was treated and released.

Troopers say there were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

Their investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown landlord Ed Smalls expresses his frustration at a city council meeting over damage...
Watertown landlord prepared to stop investing in Watertown, cites squatting, drugs
Local attorney involved as judges hear gun case against NY’s concealed carry law
Thomas Russell
“I love it,” says homeless man of Watertown’s new temporary housing facility
A newborn was abandoned outside of a Massachusetts home.
Newborn abandoned in the cold outside of Massachusetts home, police say
Fire consumes an Ogdensburg home and 2 vehicles.
Fire engulfs garage, vehicles in Ogdensburg

Latest News

Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of fraudulently receiving $30K in SNAP benefits
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are seen hanging in a drying room at...
Crackdown proposed for illegal pot shops in New York
Maple Weekend, part 2
Maple Weekend, part 2 coming up
Former Watertown High lacrosse player Lauren Girardi returns to the north country to coach at...
New IHC coach a familiar face in Frontier League lacrosse