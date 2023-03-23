Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Deer sightings!

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WWNY) - This week was popular for deer sightings. They’re out and about with this springlike weather.

Deanna Scanlon got a shot of a whole herd of deer walking across Sawmill Bay in Chaumont.

Stacey Smith Tarbox saw a little fuzzy-faced friend from behind.

And Sharon Dafoe in Richville saw some kissy deer sharing a smooch.

Natalie Aldrich shows us the adorable side of opossums.

And John Burnett took a nice video of the waterfall behind the Burrville Cider Mill.

Haven Zikowitz made a funky snowman for her grandpa.

And little Felicity made a classic one.

And thank you Debra Waite for sharing a pic from the Irish Festival. 7 News reporter Sandy Torres was the emcee for the Miss Ireland pageant. She’s shown with one of the contestants, Sophia.

That was her first time emceeing and she did an awesome job, so thanks for sharing that, Debra.

Be sure to keep the pics coming via Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app..

You can browse our Pics of the Week gallery below.

