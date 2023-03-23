St. Lawrence County could get 3D scanner to help solve crimes

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County could be getting a 3D scanner that could give law enforcement an edge in solving crimes.

“With this technology, we’ll actually be able to almost put them inside that room with a 360-degree view, so they can really get a feel for distances and things like that.”

That’s what St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua says of jurors being able to get a different view of a crime scene thanks to a FARO 3D scanner.

The $60,000 scanner would help both the district attorney and sheriff’s offices. Right now, the county is using a scanner loaned to it from Jefferson County to investigate recent murders near Gouverneur and Rossie.

“It’s certainly important as technology advances. There’s an expectation from juries that things that they see on TV, on CSI and things like that, you know, they want to see and be able to really dive into the crime scene and areas like that,” said Pasqua.

The scanner, operated by 2 people, takes millions of photos with a 360-degree view and converts that data into a virtual three-dimensional model of a crime scene.

Undersheriff Sean O’Brien likes how the scanner can preserve a crime scene, giving police the chance to take a second, third or fourth look to be certain they have the evidence they need.

He also points out the technology can also be used to scan a school so police know how the hallways and rooms are laid out in the event of an emergency.

“One, it familiarizes the deputies with the school and detectives. Two, we’re going to have a virtual reality of the school. We’re going to know exactly what’s going on. God forbid we have some kind of active investigation or active incident in there that’s very fluid. We will have a full understanding of where the walls are and where the doors are,” said O’Brien.

The DA and sheriff’s offices are hoping county legislators will approve the purchase of the 3D scanner at a meeting next week.

