Watertown has 14 city council candidates running for 2 seats

Watertown City Hall
Watertown City Hall(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown residents currently have 14 city council candidates to choose from. We look into why there could be so much interest, how many signatures a candidate needs to get, and how many petitions one resident is allowed to sign.

Officials at the Jefferson County Board of Elections can’t confirm if this is a record.

“I think we’ve had 9 at one point, but if all 14 turn in, then that would be well in above what we typically see,” said Republican Elections Commissioner Jude Seymour

In about 2 weeks, petitions for Watertown city council candidates are due.

Seymour says current hot topics on council like the Thompson Park Golf Course purchase and adding a third swimming pool could be why there’s an uptick in candidates.

“Sometimes it’s about budget, about what we’re spending, our spending priorities. Sometimes it’s about specific issues, whether that be a purchase agreement or anything like that,” he said.

Each candidate needs a total of 165 signatures on their petition.

City residents can only sign two petitions given that there are two seats open on city council.

Seymour says now it’s only a matter of time to see if all 14 candidates are able to turn in their petitions.

“Then they get out here and they realize they got to talk to people; people want to talk to them about the issues of the day and it’s taking up a lot more time than they thought and they don’t want to put the effort towards it, and they might decide to not turn in the signatures,” he said.

Even though candidates need a minimum of 165 signatures, Seymour says they should get more in case some signatures are disqualified.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTVs
Lewis County set to ask state to boost weight limits for off-road vehicles
Watertown landlord Ed Smalls expresses his frustration at a city council meeting over damage...
Watertown landlord prepared to stop investing in Watertown, cites squatting, drugs
Local attorney involved as judges hear gun case against NY’s concealed carry law
Thomas Russell
“I love it,” says homeless man of Watertown’s new temporary housing facility
Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of fraudulently receiving $30K in SNAP benefits

Latest News

4 running for Watertown school board seats
Drunk driving
Man with 2 drunk driving convictions charged with DWI
Human trafficking
Raising awareness of social media and human trafficking
Watertown Daily Times
Owner of Watertown Daily Times selling 4 publications