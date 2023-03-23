William J. Smith, 88, of Massena

William J. Smith, 88, a resident of County Route 42, passed away Wednesday evening, March115, 2023 at North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - William J. Smith, 88, a resident of County Route 42, passed away Wednesday evening, March115, 2023 at North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Bill was born on August 13, 1934 in Fort Covington, the son of the late Guy H. and Geneva (Elliott) Smith and attended school in Fort Covington. He married Rita F. Greene on June 8, 1957, the marriage later ended in divorce.

In 1952, Bill started his working career with Alcoa in the Cable-Wire Mill, retiring in 1996 after 44 years of service. Bill was a member of the Massena Masonic Lodge, Elks Lodge, Sons of the VFW and the Sons of the Amvets. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Dennis) Johnson of Bloomington, Indiana; his grandson, Jonathan W. (Heather) Johnson; his great granddaughter, Hazelynn; his sisters, Caroline Smith Robinson of Malone and Pauline Smith (Jim) Hammill of Westville; his longtime companion, Florence Ross of Lawrenceville; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, John A. and Tim “Guy” Smith and his sister, Dorothy Smith Morey.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends may call Friday beginning at 5:00 PM until the time of the service at 7:00 PM with Mother Kathryn Boswell, officiating. Burial will be held later in the spring in Maple Hill Cemetery, Cooks Corners.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in his memory to be made to Massena Rescue Squad.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.