Woman accused of fraudulently receiving $30K in SNAP benefits

Handcuffs, money
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman is accused of receiving nearly $30,000 in SNAP benefits over four years she wasn’t entitled to.

Following an investigation by the Jefferson County district attorney’s office and Social Services, 38-year-old Georgina Clark of Green Street was arrested Wednesday and charged with four felonies.

Court papers say Clark filed fraudulent applications in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, resulting in $29,982 in SNAP benefits she wasn’t eligible for.

She was charged with misuse of food stamps, third-degree grand larceny, first-degree offering a false instrument, and third-degree welfare fraud.

Clark was arraigned in city court and released on her own recognizance.

