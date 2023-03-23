Woman accused of fraudulently receiving $30K in SNAP benefits

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman is accused of receiving nearly $30,000 in SNAP benefits over four years she wasn’t entitled to.

Following an investigation by the Jefferson County district attorney’s office and Social Services, 38-year-old Georgina Clark of Green Street was arrested Wednesday and charged with four felonies.

Court papers say Clark filed fraudulent applications in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, resulting in $29,982 in SNAP benefits she wasn’t eligible for.

She was charged with misuse of food stamps, third-degree grand larceny, first-degree offering a false instrument, and third-degree welfare fraud.

Clark was arraigned in city court and released on her own recognizance.

