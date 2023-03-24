Antisemitic incidents at the highest level since the ‘70s, report says

By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - A new report found there were nearly 3,700 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. last year.

That’s the most since the Anti-Defamation League began recording them in 1979.

According to the ADL’s report, incidents include assault, vandalism and harassment.

In 2022, there was also a 69% increase in attacks against visibly identifiable Orthodox Jews.

According to FBI hate crime figures, American Jews are disproportionately affected by hate crimes, compared to other religious groups.

