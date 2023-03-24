Arts All-Star: Evangeline Hopper

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Evangeline Hopper has learned to use music as a tool for coping with things life throws at you.

“I have used music in many ways to help myself through difficult situations, especially through the pandemic, which is why I started writing my own music and original songs.”

The singer from Thousand Islands Central is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

Music, she said, has become the biggest part of her life.

“My relationship with music and singing have become a part of me, so without it I feel like I would not know myself and without it I don’t know what my life would look or feel like.”

