Athlete of the Week: Eyilayomi Odetoyinbo

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Canton who had an outstanding junior season. This force in the paint earns this week’s title.

Eyilayomi Odetoyinbo has become a force for the Golden Bears.

During the regular season, he averaged 9 points, 9 rebounds and 6 blocks per game. Eyilayomi stepped up his numbers in the playoffs, averaging 16 points, 10 rebounds and 8 blocks per contest. Among his more impressive games, 21 points versus Watertown, 19 points against Chatham and 15 points versus Haldane.

He’s a force in the paint.

Eyilayomi is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 24, 2023.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

