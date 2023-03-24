Athlete of the Week: Eyilayomi Odetoyinbo

Eyilayomi is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March...
Eyilayomi is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 24, 2023.(wwny)
By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Canton who had an outstanding junior season. This force in the paint earns this week’s title.

Eyilayomi Odetoyinbo has become a force for the Golden Bears.

During the regular season, he averaged 9 points, 9 rebounds and 6 blocks per game. Eyilayomi stepped up his numbers in the playoffs, averaging 16 points, 10 rebounds and 8 blocks per contest. Among his more impressive games, 21 points versus Watertown, 19 points against Chatham and 15 points versus Haldane.

He’s a force in the paint.

Eyilayomi is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 24, 2023.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of fraudulently receiving $30K in SNAP benefits
UTVs
Lewis County set to ask state to boost weight limits for off-road vehicles
Drunk driving
Man with 2 drunk driving convictions charged with DWI
An Oswego County school bus monitor is dead following a crash between the bus she was on and a...
School bus monitor dies in Oswego County crash
Watertown Daily Times
Owner of Watertown Daily Times selling 4 publications

Latest News

Arts All-Star: Evangeline Hopper
Arts All-Star: Evangeline Hopper
Arts All-Star: Evangeline Hopper
Career-Tech All-Star: Camden Hazen
Career-Tech All-Star: Camden Hazen
Career-Tech All-Star: Camden Hazen