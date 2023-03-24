Cindy May Pritty Anderson, 63, of Gouverneur

Cindy May Pritty Anderson, age 63, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on March 22, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Cindy May Pritty Anderson, age 63, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on March 22, 2023.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Cindy was born on February 9, 1960, in Gouverneur to Elva June (Lawrence) Pritty and the late James W. Pritty. She graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1978, but earned her real education at “SUNY Clearview,” as she would say.

Cindy worked for her friends, Joe and Carolyn Pistolesi, at the Clearview for over 20 years and retired from the ARC as a residential caretaker in 2022. There, she loved taking care of the residents.

If you knew Cindy, she was a hippie at heart and loved to talk to anyone and everyone. She never met a stranger and if she did, they weren’t strangers for very long. Cindy was the ultimate hostess and most of all, she loved hard. She spent all the time she could in her most favorite place, next to her pool in her “She Shack,” with her multitude of family and friends. Cindy loved to travel, especially to Georgia, to visit her daughter, her granddaughter, her sister, and her furry nephew (Booker). Her paradise would be to drive along a tropical beach in her Volkswagen Beetle, with the top down and the wind blowing through her strikingly white hair. She was just a small-town girl, but undeniably cultured in ways that only come with life experience.

Cindy married Mark Anderson on June 25, 1988, at the Gouverneur Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her husband, Mark, her mother, Elva “Punky” Pritty, daughters, Autumn Posadni and Tess Anderson, sisters, Darline McIntosh and Penny Pritty Coudriet (Jim). She is also survived by her granddaughters, Gillian and Lucille, nieces, Zoe Coudriet, Sherry McGrath (Dennis), and Chrissy Klock (Donny), great-nephews, Kody Klock and Anthony Warne, and her soul family, Clover (Jeff), Tammy and Erik.

She is predeceased by her father and her sister, Kimmy Pritty, fur babies Jimmy, Elva and Phil.

Donations in memory of Cindy may be made to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur NY 13642.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.