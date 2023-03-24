Colleen M. Hester, 60, of Adams, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital with her loving family by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Colleen M. Hester, 60, of Adams, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital with her loving family by her side.

She was born on October 4, 1962 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of Daniel and Ruth (Bjornstad) Healy. Colleen graduated from Milwaukee, Wisconsin High School.

Colleen moved to Adams in 2016. She worked in the deli department at Tops Market in Adams until October of 2019, leaving work due to ill health.

She enjoyed Christian music, crocheting and watching cooking shows. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Among her survivors are two daughters: Naomi Hester and Rachel Hester both of Adams; a brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Patrice Healy, Jackson, Wisconsin; a sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Steven Schoenauer, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin; a sister-in-law, Susan Healy, Middleton, Wisconsin, and several nieces and nephews.

Colleen is predeceased by her parents, her son Caleb, and her brother Daniel Healy.

Arrangements are with Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, Watertown.

It was her wish to be cremated. There will be no calling hours or funeral service.

