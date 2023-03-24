Did you see the Northern Lights? Some viewers did!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News viewers took advantage of a rare opportunity to see the Northern Lights Thursday night.

A few of them sent us photos of what they saw via Send It To 7.

In the video you can see pics from:

- Eric Ashley in Ogdensburg.

- Amanda James in Sackets Harbor.

- Sarah Dixon near Brownville.

The Space Weather Prediction Center, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, predicts the Aurora Borealis — the scientific name for the Northern Lights — will also be visible in our area Friday night through early Saturday morning.

It’s rare for the Northern Lights to be this visible this far south. People often travel to the Arctic Circle for a glimpse of the phenomenon.

