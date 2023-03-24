Donna R. Greene, 75, of Massena

Donna R. Greene 75, of Sherwood Drive, unexpectedly passed away, March 20, 2023 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Donna R. Greene 75, of Sherwood Drive, unexpectedly passed away, March 20, 2023 at her home.

Donna was born on August 6, 1947 in Cornwall, Ontario, the daughter of the late Gordon and Fern (Bowman) Cameron. She attended school in Cornwall graduating from St. Lawrence High School. On December 20, 1969, she married Bertrand “Bert” F. Greene at St. Columban’s Catholic Church in Cornwall.

Donna worked for a time at Domtar in Cornwall before she started her family. She was a very talented person, who had a great gift of artistry and loved antiquing, quilting, and gardening.

Donna is survived by her loving husband, Bert; her daughters and their husbands, Stacey Wicksall (Robert) of Geneva and Tiffany Greene (Tim Quintavalle) of Richmond, Virginia; and her grandchildren, Jay and Tori Wicksall and Joyanne and JT Quintavalle.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Brian Cameron.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at her request there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Massena Humane Society.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

