Donna R. Greene, 75, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Donna R. Greene 75, of Sherwood Drive, unexpectedly passed away, March 20, 2023 at her home.
Donna R. Greene 75, of Sherwood Drive, unexpectedly passed away, March 20, 2023 at her home.(Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Donna R. Greene 75, of Sherwood Drive, unexpectedly passed away, March 20, 2023 at her home.

Donna was born on August 6, 1947 in Cornwall, Ontario, the daughter of the late Gordon and Fern (Bowman) Cameron.  She attended school in Cornwall graduating from St. Lawrence High School.  On December 20, 1969, she married Bertrand “Bert” F. Greene at St. Columban’s Catholic Church in Cornwall.

Donna worked for a time at Domtar in Cornwall before she started her family.  She was a very talented person, who had a great gift of artistry and loved antiquing, quilting, and gardening.

Donna is survived by her loving husband, Bert; her daughters and their husbands, Stacey Wicksall (Robert) of Geneva and Tiffany Greene (Tim Quintavalle) of Richmond, Virginia; and her grandchildren, Jay and Tori Wicksall and Joyanne and JT Quintavalle.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Brian Cameron.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at her request there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Massena Humane Society.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Site for Field of Dreams solar farm
Local man hopes Adams solar farm will lower power bills
Justice Reform
Local lawmakers want to reform ‘Raise the Age’
Colleen M. Hester, 60, of Adams, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at St. Joseph’s...
Colleen M. Hester, 60, of Adams
Candles
Sister Mary Maurice Black, 93, of Watertown

Obituaries

Jack I. Adel, 79, passed away on Wednesday March 22, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital,...
Jack I. Adel, 79, of Brasher Falls
Richard J. Gregory, 81, of US Rt. 11, passed away, Monday morning, March 20, 2023 at Samaritan...
Richard J. Gregory, 81, of Evans Mills
Rockin' the River festival
Massena proposing festivals to draw tourists
Gavel
Man faces life in prison for Watertown drug conspiracy
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: 2005 SU fans watch NCAA basketball
Eric Ashley sent us this photo of the Northern Lights as seen in Ogdensburg Thursday night.
Did you see the Northern Lights? Some viewers did!