Inmate accused of seriously injuring correctional officer

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A correctional officer was seriously injured by an inmate at the St. Lawrence County jail on Wednesday.

That’s according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives charged 33-year-old Nathaniel Travis of Gouverneur with felony counts of assault on a peace officer and second-degree assault.

Travis allegedly struck the officer, identified as 32-year-old Jordan Kendall, in the face with his fist and knee, causing multiple facial fractures.

“In the last 20-plus years, this is the worst assault on a staff member we’ve seen,” said Undersheriff Sean O’Brien.

The undersheriff said Officer Kendall was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment.

O’Brien said the assault happened when Kendall ordered the inmate into his cell.

He credited Kendall for his professionalism and for maintaining control of the jail’s pod. Kendall was able to get the inmate into the cell, he said.

Meanwhile, Travis was arraigned in Canton Town Court and returned to the jail, where he has been held since December 19 on a charge of driving while intoxicated - second offense.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.