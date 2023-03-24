Jack I. Adel, 79, of Brasher Falls

Jack I. Adel, 79, passed away on Wednesday March 22, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Jack I. Adel, 79, passed away on Wednesday March 22, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Following his wishes there will be no local services. A graveside service will be held on May, 20, 2023 at Beech Grove Cemetery in Gilmanton, NH.

Jack was born on July 3, 1943 in Pittsfield, NH, son of the late Daniel and Beatrice (Willard) Adel, Sr. A marriage to Mary Stockwell , the mother of his 2 daughters ended in divorce. He married Dorieann Dockham on October 14, 1983 at Smith Meeting House Church in Gilmanton, NH.

He was a heavy equipment operator for Barrett’s Paving in Norwood before his retirement. He worked on his own farm, known as Halcyon farm where he raised dairy replacement heifers,horses and his flock of chickens . Jack truly enjoyed working with his draft horses. Jack was an avid gardener and was known to many as “The Pumpkin man” .

He was a active member of the St. Lawrence Valley Draft Horse Club. Jack was active in 4-H, doing dairy and cattle projects than became a leader, serving in NH and NY. As a sled dog musher, he competed in the Laconia World Championship Sled Dog Derby and many other races throughout New England.

He was a member of the Gilmanton Fire Department for 25 years, where he served as captain and then chief from 1974-1980. During this time,he received recognition of Courage of an event at Suncook Lake in Barnstead.

He was a humanitarian, providing a home for refugee children from Somalia and Ethopia.

Jack is survived by his wife, Dorieann, two daughters, Raelyn and Brian Cottrell, and Raquel Adel, both of Gilmanton, NH, two grandchildren, Isabella Cottrell and Damon Cottrell, two sisters, Beatrice Burgess and Ethel Browning, both of Florida. He was predeceased by a brother, Daniel Adel and a sister, Alice Dame. Jack also leaves behind his adored pets, Abie , Lucy and KC.

Those who knew him say he never met a stranger , forming many lasting friendships over the years.

Those wishing to honor Jack, please consider donations to your local animal shelter.

Memories can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.

