Local man hopes Adams solar farm will lower power bills

Site for Field of Dreams solar farm
Site for Field of Dreams solar farm(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A solar project is underway in the town of Adams and a local man is involved.

It’s called the Field of Dreams solar farm.

In a partnership with Virginia-based AES Energy, businessman Gary Tubolino is working to open the farm containing 15,000 solar panels on the Grove Street land that he has owned for decades.

Tubolino says the $11 million project is his way of giving back to the community because there’s potential to lower the power bill for some local residents by up to 10 percent.

“With electric bills going higher all the time with National Grid, the people need support. The country needs help and the only way I can reach out to help them is to buy the solar,” he said.

The project is expected to be completed by this fall.

