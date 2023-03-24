Man faces life in prison for Watertown drug conspiracy

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A 30-year-old Ithaca man, accused of a cocaine and methamphetamine conspiracy in Watertown, pleaded guilty in federal court in Syracuse on Friday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Odell Tindley admitted that he distributed 83 grams of cocaine in Watertown on May 25, 2021, and arranged for the delivery of meth later the same day.

Officials said the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force stopped a car driven by an associate of Tindley as it entered Watertown late in the evening of May 25, 2021.

Police searched the vehicle and seized 904 grams of meth and approximately a pound of marijuana.

Tindley pleaded guilty to being a member of a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

He faces 10 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced on July 26, 2023.

He could face a $10 million fine and a post-imprisonment term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life.

The case was investigated by the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force, consisting of agents from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Border Patrol, detectives from the Watertown Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s departments, and investigators from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of fraudulently receiving $30K in SNAP benefits
UTVs
Lewis County set to ask state to boost weight limits for off-road vehicles
Drunk driving
Man with 2 drunk driving convictions charged with DWI
An Oswego County school bus monitor is dead following a crash between the bus she was on and a...
School bus monitor dies in Oswego County crash
Watertown Daily Times
Owner of Watertown Daily Times selling 4 publications

Latest News

Rockin' the River festival
Massena proposing festivals to draw tourists
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: 2005 SU fans watch NCAA basketball
Eric Ashley sent us this photo of the Northern Lights as seen in Ogdensburg Thursday night.
Did you see the Northern Lights? Some viewers did!
Northern Lights