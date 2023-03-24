Manufacturers learn about NY’s energy policy

New York’s energy policy has the state’s manufacturing community paying attention.
New York's energy policy has the state's manufacturing community paying attention.
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York’s energy policy has the state’s manufacturing community paying attention.

At an event hosted Friday by Lewis and Jefferson counties’ economic leaders, north country manufacturers heard from the Manufacturers Association of New York about upcoming challenges of doing business in New York state, including a bill in Albany that would make the switch from using natural gas to electric.

For many, that switch is concerning.

“While having a plan is great, there are still so many questions up in the air as to how it’s going to affect manufacturers and all of our local businesses,” said Brittany Davis, Naturally Lewis executive director.

Davis says the event was initiated to bring a more regional approach to manufacturing and covered more issues than energy.

