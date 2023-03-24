Need work? Spring job fair is next week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The WorkPlace is hosting its second annual spring job fair.

Executive director Cheryl Mayforth says if you’re looking for a job, this is a good chance to find one.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning,

The job fair will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown

Fifty employers will have 800 jobs available.

Some of the job sectors represented are public sector, hospitality and tourism, food service, nonprofits, health care, manufacturing, and agriculture.

You can call 315-786-3659 to find out more.

