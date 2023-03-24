A pretty average day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be cooler than the past couple of days, but we’ll likely see some sunshine.

It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s, about average for this time of year.

The weekend will be a bit unsettled There will be rain and snow mixing back and forth for the entire weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will both have highs in the low 40s.

It’s looking dry for most of next week.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and Thursday will all be partly sunny with highs in the low 40s. There’s only a 30% chance of rain on Thursday.

