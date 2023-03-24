Richard J. Gregory, 81, of Evans Mills

Richard J. Gregory, 81, of US Rt. 11, passed away, Monday morning, March 20, 2023 at Samaritan...
Richard J. Gregory, 81, of US Rt. 11, passed away, Monday morning, March 20, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Richard J. Gregory, 81, of US Rt. 11, passed away, Monday morning, March 20, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on October 9, 1941 in Ogdensburg, NY, he was a son of Alton G. and Celia L. Lawrence Gregory and attended Madrid Waddington Schools.

Richard married Sharon M. Shampine October 8, 1940 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Waddington, NY, with the Rev. Robert J. Arquett, officiating. The couple live in Waddington until July 1976, moving to Evans Mills, NY. After 29 years of marriage, Sharon passed away, May 29, 1990.

He was a truck driver for many years, hauling for the Waddington Milk Co., in his early years, Blue Seal Feeds, Watertown, NY and various other local companies. When the couple moved to Evans Mills, NY, they worked at the Jefferson County Children’s Home, Watertown, NY. Sharon was a child care worker and Richard was the maintenance man at the home, for nearly 20 years.

Richard enjoyed watching western movies and television.

Survivors include three children, son and daughter-in-law, Richard, Jr. and Denise Gregory, Watertown, NY, daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Joseph George, Rushville, NY, son, Steven Gregory, Watertown, NY; grandchildren, Matthew Gregory, Megan (Christian) Hickey, Samuel George and Jenna Gregory; five great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Elizabeth Trainham, Syracuse, NY; nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, his wife, Sharon, two sons, Terrance Gregory (infancy) and Peter Gregory, a brother, Lawrence Gregory all passed away previously.

Burial will be next to his wife in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Waddington, NY, at a later date.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

