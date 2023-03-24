The Royal National Ballet Company of Georgia to perform in Ogdensburg April 4

The Royal National Ballet Company of Georgia will perform at George Hall Auditorium at...
The Royal National Ballet Company of Georgia will perform at George Hall Auditorium at Ogdensburg Free Academy, on April 4, at 7:45 p.m.(Ogdensburg Command Performances)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Royal National Ballet Company of Georgia will perform at George Hall Auditorium, Ogdensburg Free Academy, on April 4, at 7:45 p.m.

The stop is part of the company’s first tour of the United States after performing throughout the world. The highly regarded dance and music troupe is brought to the north country by Ogdensburg Command Performances.

The show captures the rich and diverse culture of the Democratic Republic of Georgia, with several hundred magnificent costume changes, according to OCP.

The April 4 performance is called “Fire of Georgia” and the national ballet that will be performing in Ogdensburg is considered a national treasure in their home country, according to a press statement from the tour.

“When we think of Georgian dance, we think of a celebration of life and the country’s rich and diverse culture,” the national ballet statement says. “Each dance portrays the characteristics of the region in which it originated. The mountain dances are different from valley or lowland dances. The costumes are different for every dance and resemble the clothing of the past in different regions of Georgia.”

Thirty to 50 professional dancers will present the show, supported with a musical entourage and supplementary slide show decorations.

The show unites world’s, folklore and classical dance elements, acrobatics, stunts, temperament, grace, synchrony, and art the company said.

Ticket prices range from $15 to $43 depending on location and discounts for seniors, students and Friends of OCP membership.

Mask wearing is optional. For tickets call 315-393-2625, or email ocp@ogdensburgk12.org

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTVs
Lewis County set to ask state to boost weight limits for off-road vehicles
Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of fraudulently receiving $30K in SNAP benefits
Drunk driving
Man with 2 drunk driving convictions charged with DWI
An Oswego County school bus monitor is dead following a crash between the bus she was on and a...
School bus monitor dies in Oswego County crash
Watertown Daily Times
Owner of Watertown Daily Times selling 4 publications

Latest News

WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Fisherman’s Pie
WorkPlace spring job fair
Need work? Spring job fair is next week
Watertown YMCA Blue Sharks swimmer Molly Dickinson captured a pair of titles in state...
YMCA swimmer captures titles in state competition
North country native and author Marietta Holley published more than 25 books, many of them...
A female Mark Twain: North country author used humor & wit to promote women’s rights