The Royal National Ballet Company of Georgia to perform in Ogdensburg April 4

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Royal National Ballet Company of Georgia will perform at George Hall Auditorium, Ogdensburg Free Academy, on April 4, at 7:45 p.m.

The stop is part of the company’s first tour of the United States after performing throughout the world. The highly regarded dance and music troupe is brought to the north country by Ogdensburg Command Performances.

The show captures the rich and diverse culture of the Democratic Republic of Georgia, with several hundred magnificent costume changes, according to OCP.

The April 4 performance is called “Fire of Georgia” and the national ballet that will be performing in Ogdensburg is considered a national treasure in their home country, according to a press statement from the tour.

“When we think of Georgian dance, we think of a celebration of life and the country’s rich and diverse culture,” the national ballet statement says. “Each dance portrays the characteristics of the region in which it originated. The mountain dances are different from valley or lowland dances. The costumes are different for every dance and resemble the clothing of the past in different regions of Georgia.”

Thirty to 50 professional dancers will present the show, supported with a musical entourage and supplementary slide show decorations.

The show unites world’s, folklore and classical dance elements, acrobatics, stunts, temperament, grace, synchrony, and art the company said.

Ticket prices range from $15 to $43 depending on location and discounts for seniors, students and Friends of OCP membership.

Mask wearing is optional. For tickets call 315-393-2625, or email ocp@ogdensburgk12.org

