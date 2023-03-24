Sister Mary Maurice Black, 93, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sister Mary Maurice Black died March 22, 2023 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse at the age of 93.

She was born April 6, 1929, daughter of Aloney and Madeline Black, Piercefield, N.Y.

Sister Maurice graduated the Sisters of St. Joseph Normal School and entered the Sisters of St. Joseph on September 8, 1946. She received the habit on July 1, 1947 and made Final Profession on August 28, 1952. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Villanova University, Philadelphia, PA, in Elementary Education. She received a Master’s in Education from the St. Rose, in Albany. Sister Maurice received certification in Religious Studies from the College of St. Rose, Albany, NY.

She taught in a number of schools in the Diocese of Ogdensburg: Holy Family, Watertown, Holy Name School, AuSable Forks, St. Patrick’s School, Watertown, Augustinian Academy, Carthage, Bishop Smith Memorial School, Malone, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart School, Watertown. Sister Maurice founded and directed the Special Religious Education in Watertown for 34 years until she retired in 2006. In her retirement, she was Special Religious Education volunteer teacher for the shut-ins.

Sister Maurice was a member of the National Apostolate with Mentally Retarded (NAMR) and the National Apostolate with Mentally Retarded Persons (NAMRP). She was a member of the Diocesan Coordinators for Religious Education. She received the Diocese of Ogdensburg Award “Sharing the Light of Faith” in 1997.

Sister Maurice wrote three books, all for the use of people with Special Needs that received national recognition: “Teach Them as Jesus Did”—lessons for the Mentally and Physically Handicapped; “Jesus, Our Best Friend”, Book I and “Jesus, Our Best Friend, Book II”.

Sister Maurice is survived by her brothers Stanley (Pat), Lacona, Bruce, Plattsburgh, and a sister Joyce, Plattsburgh and a sister-in-laws, Susan Black and Susana Black. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her brothers, Lawrence, Gerald, Glenn, Robert and Brian, and her sisters, Ruth, Helen, and Theresa.

Funeral arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. Waking hours will be at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse Chapel on Monday, March 27 from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm. The funeral liturgy will be held at the Motherhouse Chapel on March 28 at 11:00 am. Bishop Terry LaValley will be the celebrant and Rev. Matt Conger will be the homilist. Burial will follow the funeral liturgy in Glenwood Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

