Sylvia J. Armstrong, 83, of Lisbon

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Sylvia J. Armstrong, age 83 of Lisbon, will be held at 2:00pm on Monday (March 27, 2023) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Burial will be in the spring at the White Church Cemetery in Lisbon.

Calling hours will be held also on Monday from 12:00pm until the time of the service. Mrs. Armstrong passed away at the North Country Nursing & Rehab Center on Thursday morning March 23, 2023.

Surviving her is a son Thomas (Kelly) Armstrong of Lisbon; two daughters Amy Armstrong & her companion Paul Davis of Liverpool and Staci Armstrong of Plattsburgh; 10 grandchildren Jason Madill, Logan Armstrong, Katie Armstrong, Danielle Schrader, Brittanie Kelso, Andrew Armstrong, Reece Armstrong, Taylor Torrero, Ashtin Smith & Ian Smith; several great-grandchildren; and a sister Sheila Goodison of Syracuse.

She was predeceased by her husband Everett on December 5, 2006; and a son David on November 9, 2013.

Sylvia was born on September 22, 1939 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of the late Dale & Lucille (Lawrence) Goodison. But was raised by her grandparents Hazel & Harry Lawrence following her mother’s death. She graduated from Lisbon High School and continued her education at Cazenovia College where she earned an Associate’s degree. She was later married to Everett W. Armstrong on November 22, 1961 at the Lisbon Presbyterian Church.

During her career she worked for the Department of Social Services in the accounting office for 17 years. She then became the tax collector for the Town of Lisbon and then worked at the Hepburn Library in Lisbon until her retirement in 2010. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, reading and spending time with her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Hepburn Library in Lisbon, 6899 County Rt 10, Lisbon, NY 13658. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

